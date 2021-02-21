Grove City residents packing semi truck to send to Texans in need

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans are stepping up to help Texans in need.

Last week’s historic winter storm left families without heat and power. It also became a challenge to find food and safe drinking water even as temperatures warm up.

It all started with a Facebook post from a local truck driver, asking people to help him fill a semi with supplies which he would then drive to Texas.

Now, the help is pouring in.

Courtney Kiser is a bartender at the Time Zone in Grove City and Brad Hayes, the truck driver, owns a local trucking company.

Kiser has been working with her friends to collect food, water, clothes, donations, anything that is needed in Texas.

Though power is starting to come back in the Lone Star state and the temperature is warming up, many are still under boil water advisories and many store shelves remain empty.

Kiser and Hayes have only been collecting donations for about a day and a half and already they have raised more than $1,300 as well as big piles of goods and supplies.

The plan is to keep collecting through Wednesday and have everything loaded into the semi and in Texas by next weekend.

“It gives me goosebumps even talking about it, just thinking, even from a parent’s perspective, I couldn’t imagine any child, mother, being without anything,” Kiser said. “I would be devastated, so anything we could do to help, why not?”

“They were showing pictures of empty store shelves and they were building fires around water lines and I thought, ‘Man, somebody’s got to do something, somebody’s got to help,” Hayes added.

Several businesses in Grove City are also joining in on the efforts.