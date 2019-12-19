Grove City Police using GPS bait packages to catch porch pirates

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Porch pirates beware! Grove City officers have some high tech tools to catch thieves in the act.

They are placing decoy packages out specifically for thieves to take this holiday season in an attempt to cut down on the number of porch thefts.

This is something not completely unfamiliar here in central Ohio. In the past Columbus Division of Police has been a part of this operation.

Grove City officials even put out a video poking a little fun at the serious and annoying problem of package thefts.

“Since Thanksgiving, and it’s ramping up obviously as it approaches Christmas with the frequency of package deliveries, but we’re looking at two to three a week, then as many as four to five a week,” said lieutenant Jason Stern with the Grove City Police Department

He said they want thieves to know they’re watching.

They’ve placed decoy packages with a GPS tracking device inside around the city.

“It’s both a deterrent for sure that’s the primary function of what we’re hoping to accomplish, but it’s also an investigative tool,” said Stern.

The hope is that you catch a potential career porch pirate. Grove City paired up with the US Postal Inspection Service as part of the Porch Pirate Operation. It’s a comprehensive, community-based prevention initiative the aims to prevent and protect people from mail theft.

NBC4 drove around Grove City and saw several packages including a 32-inch TV sitting on a porch. We checked to see if anyone was home and no one answered.

We walked away leaving that TV vulnerable to thieves, but it could be a decoy.

“Where ever the packages are that are deployed there’s surveillance on those packages,” said Stern. “So, we’re not just leaving them out there and hoping for the best, we’re out there close by watching the surveillance.”

Chad Fetterhoff said he’s no stranger to having things taken off of his porch and likes the idea.

“I mean that’s a good way of doing it,” said Fetterhoff.

He added he’s been a victim of porch pirates twice and does not send package to his pitch anymore. He gets them delivered to a dropped location.

“Everything gets delivered [t]here and I come and pick it up when I have the opportunity to and they store it for me,” said Fetterhoff.

Lieutenant Stern echoed that statement and said he says try to get the package delivered somewhere else or have neighbors keep an eye on it or bring it in.

The Porch Pirate Operation will go until the end of the holiday season.