Grove City Police seeking information on hit and run that left man critically injured

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Grove City are hoping new information will lead them to the person who struck and critically injured a man last week.

Police said Lon Seymour was struck on Gants Road as he was walking around 1 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the car hitting the man, showing a driver and a passenger inside that vehicle, but no word on how they might be.

The vehicle was reported stolen from south Columbus and was found abandoned a few days after the crash.

Grove City Police and the man’s family members are asking for anyone with any details to come forward.

Grove City Police can be reached at (614) 277-1710.