GROVE CITY (WCMH) — Grove City police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Kylie Evoy was last seen in the area of the Grove City Skate Park on Wednesday, Sept. 25 wearing grey sweatpants and a tie-dye shirt.

Kylie is described as a white, female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5’3 and 130 pounds.