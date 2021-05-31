Grove City pays respects to those who served with toned-down service

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – The people of Grove City didn’t have their annual Memorial Day parade, the big crowd, or the singing, but despite the toned-down service, they did have one thing they didn’t have last year – the service itself.

The cemetery in Grove City felt extra special for many who attended Monday’s Memorial Day service. Some were reunited together for the first time in more than a year, while others were reminded of why the service matters so much.

One of the event’s speakers, Major General John Harris, said he was thankful to be a part of the event, saying that although the big crowds were missing, people still had the chance to pay their respects to their brothers and sisters.

At the end of the day, Harris said, that is what matters the most.

“For a while, it felt like this day was about sales and discounts,” he said. “I think that America has realized and placed its attention on places where it needs to be. Taking the time to honor and ensure that we don’t forget.”

Organizers are hoping next year’s celebration will be a return to the more traditional observance.