Grove City man indicted in Stone Foltz hazing death ‘not criminally liable,’ attorney says

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The attorney for a Grove City man indicted in the death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz has released a statement about his client’s innocence.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, faces charges of third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Henricksen’s attorney released the following statement about his client:

This is clearly a tragic matter; however, it is not being helped by the indictment of Troy Henricksen. The facts are clear, even at this early juncture that he is not criminally liable. I am confident that the court process will bear that out, hopefully sooner rather than later. Eric F. Long, Friedman & Nemecek, LLC

Henricksen and two other central Ohio men were indicted in Foltz’s death, along with five other men.

Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware, Ohio, was a sophomore at Bowling Green State University. He was found dead on March 4 after an event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. The fraternity was permanently expelled from the campus by BGSU officials earlier this month.