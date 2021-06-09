Grove City K-9 officer dies following emergency surgery

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City K-9 officer has died after undergoing emergency surgery to address a cancerous growth Tuesday.

K-9 Max was an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been with the division since July 2015, the Grove City Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Max was a dual purpose K-9 who was trained in narcotic detection, criminal apprehension, human trafficking, article search, and handler protection, the department posted.

Max served with the Special Operations Bureau and Patrol with his handler, Officer Kitko, and had been deployed more than 1,290 times, assisting in more than 600 arrests.