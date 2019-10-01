Closings & Delays
Grove City couple ordered to pay nearly $100K for mistreated animals removed from their home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A judge ruled Monday that the Columbus Humane Society was justified in removing more than 160 animals from a Grove City home last month.

Doug and Britny DeVaul were ordered to pay nearly $100,000 to pay for the care of those animals, many of which needed treatment for serious medical issues.

“We had a number of animals suffering from pneumonia, some pretty significant parasites within the reptile population, even respiratory infection in the reptiles,” said Columbus Humane Society CEO Rachel Finney. “So our resourses are definitely strained with this case.”

Investigators also seized animals from the couple’s pet shot in west Columbus. Additional charges for those animals could be filed soon.

