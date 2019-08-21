Grove City couple facing dozens of animal cruelty charges

A Grove City couple is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after nearly 300 animals were taken from their home and business.

Doug and Britny Devaul are accused of keeping the pets in unsanitary and dangerous conditions.

The couple will appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

NBC4 obtained complaints for the owners of the Petting Zoo Pet Store on the city’s west side, which details a different animal seized from the couple.

Two dozen charges for each person include neglect

Last week, humane agents searched the pet store and a home on Demorest Road.

Both belong to the couple.

Inside the house, investigators found dozens of dogs, cats, reptiles and skunks.

Outside, they found even more dogs, birds, and various livestock.

Most of the animals did not have access to fresh water or proper food, according to the affidavit.

Many of them were being held in crowded, filthy cages.

Some were suffering from untreated health problems and various diseases like Parvo and parasites.

A few needed emergency care.

Columbus Humane is currently evaluating and caring for most of the seized animals.

Humane agents say the Devaul’s have been on their radar for some time.

Several years ago, Doug Devaul spoke to NBC4 and defended complaints lodged against the condition of his animals.