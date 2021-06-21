Grove City center reopening after pandemic with goal to increase services for older adults

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Many seniors in Grove City have a lot to look forward to in the next coming days. For many, this will mean more gatherings and a lot of laughs to share after going more than a year in isolation.

The Evans Center will be re-opening its doors very soon for their older adults. According to Grove City Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage, though the center physically closed its doors in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it continued working hard behind the scenes.

The center offered meals to older adults through its drive-thru efforts. According to LifeCare Alliance, it served about 73 clients with 3 meals per day as part of its Grab and Go Meals at the center.

Stage said while the world shut down, the center wanted to make sure it kept its workers employed, which is why the center used the opportunity to make renovations. Now, visitors can see an updated kitchen, theater, computer room, and arts and crafts space.

The hope is to bring back about 1,000 members who would have visited the center, and hopefully bring in more, getting them involved in programs.

“I would say we probably cut at least 15 to 20 different programs, from yoga to exercising to having card activities, playing cards, bowling,” Stage said.

He added that though the center cut a lot of programs, it is working to bring them all back and add new ones as well.

“I’m happy again. I can smile again,” said Joe Beane, a member at the Evans Center.

To show off the renovations, the center is having a soft opening Thursday.