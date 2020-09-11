Groups, volunteers answer questions to help people register to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- A Town Hall meeting on Columbus’ South Side was held on Friday. The effort was to get more people to the polls to have their voices heard.

“People feel they are often dismissed here and that various government policies and other things often overlook people of very limited economic means and so when we vote we’re visible and we’re heard,” said Rev. John Edgar, Community Development for All People.

Community Development for All People hosted the event with Franklin County Board of Elections, the League of Women Voters and Ohio Votes. The groups were there to answer questions and correct misconceptions about voting.

October 5 is the deadline to register to vote and volunteers like Olivette Palmer are working until then to get as many people as possible on Columbus’ South Side registered to vote.

“Sometimes they say they don’t want to vote because it’s not going to do any good, nothing is going to change,” said Palmer. “I know things will change; it may not change when you think it should change but it’ll change.”

Rev. Edgar explained the importance that people in the community, like Olivette get involved with the effort.

“It matters because there’s more trust there,” said Rev. Edgar. “When my neighbor says, ‘Well I’m going to vote and I’m doing this to help you vote,’ I think that has impact.”