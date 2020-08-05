Group working on Columbus civilian review board holds first meeting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 16 members of the working group helping to form recommendations for the Civilian Review Board in Columbus met for the first time Tuesday.

Last week, City Council approved a measure for the November ballot, allowing voters to decide if Columbus will implement the board.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the recommendations from this working group will have a major impact on how policing is done in the city.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first of at least six meetings thes group will have between now and November.

The board will act in an advisory capacity, looking at civilian review boards around the nation to figure out what will work for Columbus.

This group will determine the power and structure of the civilian review board.

For example, the board will look into who will be on the civilian review board and whether or how will officers be disciplined and who has the power to determine that discipline.

Much of the meeting laid out items the group needs to focus on, which is to only make recommendations to the power and structure of the civilian review board.

It was stated in the meeting that even if the people vote against the formation of the board, the recommendations will still be used.