Group files petitions to put ticket tax on November ballot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The recently introduced tax on tickets could be up for a vote on the November ballot.

Monday morning, Advocates For Responsible Taxation (ART), a group of community activists working to repeal the Columbus Ticket Tax, submitted their petitions for a charter amendment.

“We feel the citizens of Columbus should not have to bail out stadiums and help fund the arts just because they want to go to a Clippers game,” said Ben Frech, spokesman for ART.

Frech said the organization used a few methods to get people to sign the petition.

“We’ve had a mix of help, paid support to get petitioners as well as grassroots support to get the petitions,” he said.

Vice President of Marketing for the Greater Columbus Arts Council Jami Goldstein reiterates that the funds from the 5 percent tax on tickets are crucial to the success of the city.

“This is really critical for our city to be successful,” Goldstein said. “Our organizations need these funds to be sustainable in order to provide educational and free opportunities to the community.”

If all the signatures get verified, the charter amendment about the ticket tax will be on the ballot for a vote in November.

ART needed 11,000 signatures to submit it at City Hall. Organizers said they collected more than 18,000.

“I believe in the end, the voters in Columbus will do the right thing and support this because it’s really needed in this city,” said Goldstein.

Revenue from the tax will go toward two funds aimed at help arts and events in the city.

The first is the Creativity Fund, which gives artists the opportunity to apply for grants to fund their projects.

The second is the Stability Fund, which covers repairs at Nationwide Arena, like a new roof and scoreboard.

The tax on tickets will not be applied to high school and college sports as well as movie tickets or small venues with tickets that sell for less than $10.