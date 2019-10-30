Group begins South Linden neighborhood patrols to keep children safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A community is taking a stand to keep its children safe.

Columbus Ohio Stop the Violence kicked off its Linden community neighborhood patrol in South Linden. This came after organizers saw reports about kids being approached near bus stops by strangers. Bryan Winbush is with the group.

The group is a community of local activists that work together to stop the violence. The group started the Linden Community Neighborhood Patrol in south Linden after seeing our reports on problems at bus stops in other neighborhoods.

“There were several reports of kids being chased to school by someone trying to kidnap them,” said Winbush.

The plan is to get a group of volunteers together to watch the kids walk to and from school. Luther Leslie is a father of a four year old, and thinks this is a good thing.

“I see kids standing out here all by themselves not a lot of parents and without the parents going around the safety patrol will allow them to do whatever they’re doing and the kids still be safe,” said Leslie.

Organizers ask you sign up on the Columbus Ohio Stop the Violence Facebook page