Group announces conceptual plan for mixed-use development near new Crew stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Pizzuti Companies and Haslam Sports Group announced Wednesday conceptual design plans and renderings for the first phase of a mixed-use development near the new Columbus Crew soccer stadium.

The presented plans include renderings for the first phase, extending west from the new Columbus Crew soccer stadium to the new riverfront park which provides access to miles of paths, connected by a new pedestrian bridge over the Olentangy River.

The sports group says the project will continue the transformation of undeveloped land into a thriving urban destination featuring modern, internationally inspired architecture, and intimate streetscapes with a curated collection of public art. The updated master plan focuses on creating a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within a park-like, riverfront setting, according to a release from the group.







“Great urban development’s define cities and bring people together,” said Joel S. Pizzuti, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Pizzuti Companies. “This site is centrally located and boasts connectivity to many of Columbus’ great neighborhoods – including the core of downtown and the Arena District, Grandview, Franklinton, and the Short North – and is just two miles from Ohio State University. We are thrilled at the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use destination locals and visitors can enjoy today and well into the future.”

With a mix of office, residential, and retail uses on 6.7 acres of land, the first phase will include a 120,000-square-foot Class A office building with 12,000 feet of ground-floor commercial space, 440 residential apartment homes, and a 15,000-square-foot public plaza.

The five-story office building is expected to have views of city skyline and a new riverfront park.

“The building is designed with tall ceilings, open floor plans, and an abundance of fresh air from the outdoor terraces on each floor of the building. The residential component consists of two buildings, each rising between five and six stories and will feature an elegant palette of materials including brick and natural wood siding and robust property amenities,” the release reads.

“We love the dynamic potential of this community to connect people in a unique and beautiful live, work, and play environment,” said Dee Haslam, CEO of Haslam Sports Group. We are so proud to be part of such a positive community story and economic development project.”

Located to the west of its anchor, the open-air stadium and home of the Columbus Crew, phase one is expected to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2021 with an estimated completed date of second quarter of 2023.

Scheduled to open in July 2021, the stadium will host soccer, entertainment, and corporate events.