COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The groundbreaking for the new Columbus Crew SC stadium is scheduled to start, Thursday.

There will be live music, food, and even some gifts for people attending.

The new stadium is expected to be finished in the summer of 2021.

The Oct. 10 event is set to feature music from DJ AXCESS and food trucks for Crew SC supporters in attendance beginning at 1:00 p.m. The first 500 supporters in attendance will receive a commemorative groundbreaking mini shovel.