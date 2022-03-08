COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus and other area leaders will take part in a virtual groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, celebrating a multi-million dollar effort to combat the affordable housing problem and blight in Linden.

Crews are turning over dirt, pumping new life into the southwest corner of Cleveland and Myrtle avenues in Columbus.

It’s a $25 million investment.

“We see these corners being the center of activity once again,” said Homeport CEO Leah Evans. “Like we said, a library used to be here, a theater used to be on this site. This was a place that people would walk to from their homes to find activity and energy and entertainment and we want to bring that back.”

And so work is underway to create an affordable housing community for seniors called Mulby Place, consisting of two buildings, with 100 one- and two-bedroom units.

The project is complete with 3,000 square feet of commercial space.

The project will be an income-restricted community with units available to seniors making 30 to 60 percent of the area’s median income.