Grocery chain asked Franklin County Sheriff to remove deputy from store assignments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Franklin County deputy currently under investigation was recently removed from working special duty assignments at area grocery stores.

NBC4 first broke the story about Sergeant David Aurigemma being stopped by Columbus police twice in the same night.​

NBC4 now has the sergeant’s personnel file.​ There are more than 200 pages detailing the sergeant’s 20 year employment history.​

For the last three Novembers the sergeant has been disciplined for various policy violations.​

November 2019, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin suspended sergeant Aurigemma for one day without pay.​

According to the documents, while working special duty at Giant Eagle grocery store on West Broad street in July he used force during an arrest. ​Documents show he did not follow policies reporting the incident.

Also at the request of the Giant Eagle Divisional Loss Prevention Manager, Aurigemma was removed permanently from working at the store. The person involved in the arrest filed an excessive force complaint. Following an investigation, it was found that sergeant Aurigemma’s use of force was justified.

According to new records NBC4 obtained, Giant Eagle store managers were “tired of him [sergeant Aurigemma] not doing his job,” and gave multiple examples as to why in an email exchange between the store management and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Management accused sergeant Aurigemma of falling asleep on the job, not realizing a backdoor alarm was set off because “he was busy playing a game on his phone”, and “building a very tall stack of pop crates trying to be funny on the front end which was a “huge safety issue.”

Management also accused sergeant Aurigemma of having visitors “quite often which has been a hindrance in him doing his job”.​

November 2018, Chief Deputy Rick Minerd gave sergeant Aurigemma a ‘letter of reprimand’ after Aurigemma’s gun was stolen from his personal car in the driveway at his home. ​

November 2017, Sergeant Aurigemma was orally reprimanded after he violated directives while he worked special duty traffic detail and not properly reporting his hours, location and other information.​

For this latest internal investigation, NBC4 asked Chief Deputy Minerd and public information officer Marc Gofstein for the date, time and locations of where Columbus police stopped sergeant Aurigemma.​

We were told December 11th that we could get that information. Thirteen days and at least 7 requests later, neither Gofstein or Minerd have not acknowledged our requests.​