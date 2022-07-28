COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When the weather starts to heat up, so do the grills, but sometimes the perfect backyard meal is easier said than done. That’s why this summer, NBC 4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day are getting a crash course on “Grillin and Chillin.”

This time they headed to El Segundo in the Short North for a lesson in Surf and Turf Fajitas from Executive Chef Brad Cunnington.

The crew also hopped behind the bar to make a Tamarind Margarita and the Zero Proof Margarita with Nick Ansara, Beverage Operations Manager for CMR.

Check out the videos below to learn how to “Grill and Chill” a pro.

Special thanks to El Segundo Columbus for helping or novice chefs