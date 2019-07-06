Green Lawn Cemetery celebrates 170 years with an eye to the future

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday was a special day for Green Lawn Cemetery, celebrating 170 years in Columbus with tours and a cookout.

Why celebrate a cemetery? The owners are using this year to bring attention to the historical beauty of the land and celebrate the new management the cemetery will be under.

Dozens of people came together to visit late family members and learn about the history at Green Lawn.

“We have families that have been buried here since the 1800s and continue to be buried here today,” said Randel Rogers, President and Director of the Green Lawn Cemetery Association. “You find all of the stories of Columbus right here in the cemetery.”

Generations are laid to rest side by side at Green Lawn, including Tom Maurer’s family.

“That is my grandfather Frank, worked here his whole productive life basically,” said Maurer, who also worked as a caretaker at the cemetery. “That’s his wife there, his mother and father-in-law buried in front of him.”

While working at Greenlawn, Maurer learned about hard work and followed in his family’s footsteps.

“I worked here from 1941 to 1946,” he said. “My grandfather worked here before me.”

Decades later, a new company is helping revive this historic piece of land and the memories that come along with it.

Kyle Nikola and Memorial Properties of Ohio are taking over operations of Green Lawn.

“Being an OSU grad, I felt a connection with Columbus,” Nikola said. “I wanted to come back here and be able to represent the community and do something special.”

But being a caretaker of the cemetery is more than just making sure the land is clean and presentable. It’s also about preserving history.

“We feel its important to be a guardian of family heritage, so we will do things like life reviews and interview the families and we keep that in our permanent records here so when future generations come for their ancestry, they will learn a lot more than where they were buried or just dates of birth and death,” Nilola said.

For Maurer, who celebrated his 91 birthay on July 5, the cemetery’s growth and the improvements will only keep his family memories live on for decades to come.

“You can stand by the beginning of our family here,” he said.

This year is just the beginning to the next five years, when much of the cemetery will be restored, leading up to a big 175th anniversary celebration.