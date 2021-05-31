Green Lawn Abbey using two different remembrances on Memorial Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A mausoleum in Columbus is honoring those who served their country in two special ways.

Green Lawn Abbey Mausoleum has been here for decades and is slowly being restored.

One woman said it was important that she come out and support those efforts, but it’s a place where she can honor her loved ones who have served.

A small sea of flags is what visitors first notice at Green Lawn Abbey Mausoleum, but inside, Mary Jane Bolon came to these marble halls to honor Charles Foster Johnson this Memorial Day.

“My grandfather was in the Spanish American War, yes, in 1898, I think it was,” Bolon said. “He was a very, very special man who developed Columbus, Ohio. He was a developer and had over 97 developments in Columbus, Ohio, so his name is on a lot.”

Green Lawn Abbey is listed on the National Register for Historic Places and is currently being preserved and restored. It’s also home to 32 veterans.

“Previously, we always had flags, but they get a little worn out over time,” said Jayne Vandenburg, remembering Memorial Day in years past.

For this Memorial Day, bronze markers were permanently placed inside to honor those veterans buried there.

“In some cases, they didn’t identify where he served, so which war, that’s why he has a veteran and not a World War II label on it,” said Vandenburg, describing one marker.

Vandenburg is a volunteer who helped with the project, which means a lot to her. Her father served in World War II.

“It’s so incredible that they interrupt their lives and serve our country like that, so I think it’s so important to remind everybody that has been going on for years,” Vandenburg said. “There are people that do that for us.”

Bolon said it’s important to place that marker for her grandfather and all those who have shaped our history.

“It’s very important, I think, to all the generations that these sacrifices are remembered today by everybody. I’m very proud of that,” she said.

Green Lawn Abbey is being preserved and restored. As part of Memorial Day, it’s raising money with a sponsored flag display on the front lawn.

Click here to learn more about the mausoleum and other events hosted at the Abbey.