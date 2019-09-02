Greek Festival celebrates 47th year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a busy holiday weekend in Columbus as thousands are taking in the sights, sounds and smells at the Greek Festival this weekend.

It’s the 47th year for the celebration of Greek and Orthodox Christian culture.

The four-day-long festival honors the food, music, and traditions that date back centuries.

Even organizers said they see more and more support from outside the church every year.

“It’s not just the camaraderie from the Fellowship and the commissioners that we get, but also the community, and with the population growth in the Short North, that’s helped us, too,” said Harry Ruska, parish council president.

The festival continues all day Monday in the Short North.