GRAPHIC: Columbus Police seek identity of man seen striking child on camera

*Warning, the video in this story contains disturbing images*

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police need your help to identify a suspect caught on camera hitting a small child repeatedly.

According to officials, the suspect was seen striking a small child dozens of times last Tuesday at IGA at 704 Parsons Ave. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The child was left alone in an SUV while the suspect, a woman and three other children went grocery shopping.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect’s identity contact Detective Edwards at 614-645-4305 or aedwards@columbuspolice.org.

