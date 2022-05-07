GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – As war rages on in Ukraine, two central Ohio students have raised more than $10,000 in humanitarian relief.

Back in mid-April, Wyatt Malishenko and Zoe Knobeloch, two 17-year-old students at Granville High School, had a goal of raising around $5,000 in donations in one month for Ukrainian families.

As of Saturday, they have already doubled that goal.

Both Malishenko and Knobeloch have Ukrainian roots, and after witnessing the atrocities of the Russian invasion, wanted to do something in support of Ukraine.

The two began a relief drive, placing donation boxes at their school and a local supermarket. In less than a month, they’ve raised more than $10,000 in medical supplies, canned goods, hygiene products, and monetary donations, all through the help of their community.

“I had no idea that it really was even possible for people my age to do this until we started pushing and trying to do it,” Malishenko said. “So I really do hope that other people, not just Ukraine, but humanitarian efforts of all sorts, get this kind of attention. Not just from adults, but from younger people like myself.”

The drive will continue for one more week, and their goal for that point is to reach $15,000 in donations.