Granville requires face coverings inside public places, fines of $150

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–The village of Granville follows suit of other communities. During Wednesday’s council meeting, a mask-wearing ordinance was adopted.

Basically, anyone working indoors in a public setting needs to wear a mask. There are exemptions provided for health and age considerations.

All Proprietors and Employers shall require all Employees who interact with the public to wear a Facial Covering. This requirement shall not apply to Employees in the situations where the Ohio Department of Health has ordered that Facial Coverings are not required, including but not limited to the following:

Where Facial Coverings in the work setting are prohibited by law or regulation;

Where Facial Coverings are in violation of documented industry standards;

Where Facial Coverings are not advisable for health reasons;

Where Facial Coverings violate a business’s documented safety policies;

Where the Employee is working alone in an assigned work area not open to the public; and

Where there is a functional (practical) reason for an Employee not to weara Facial Covering.

Read the Ordinance and all the exemptions here: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5e74de6f4749db7726b1e9fe/t/5f1083cce609640366118c2e/1594917837013/Ordinance+No.+14-2020+Facial+Coverings+REVISED+7.16.20.pdf

Should someone receive two written warnings, a fine of up to $150 could be issued. Enforcement will come from the Licking County Board of Health and the Village Manager and their respective designee.