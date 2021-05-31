Granville holds in-person Memorial Day parade, ceremony

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Village of Granville held its traditional Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday morning, marking the 153rd time the community has come together to observe the holiday.

It was one of the first big events held in the village without face masks and social distancing.

The parade ended in Maple Grove Cemetery, where a ceremony honoring veterans and their families was held.

The commander of the local American Legion Post said after a year where so many people sacrificed so much, being able to come together on this day meant so much more.

“It’s been very challenging and, in some ways, been divisive with some people, so it’s good to have an event where the community comes together,” Bennet said. “We all just sort of, like Granville, we feel like Americans again instead of focusing on differences, so I think that’s what Memorial Day means here in Granville.”

The cemetery is also home to a new veterans memorial honoring 90 Granville natives who lost their lives while serving their country.