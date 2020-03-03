Grandview man sentenced to 22 years for raping children at in-home daycare

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who pleaded guilty to raping two children at an in-home daycare in Grandview Heights was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Terry J. McFadden, 70, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He was also classified as a Tier 3 sex offender and will be required to register every 90 days for life after his release from prison.

Franklin County prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the victims were four and six when the crimes happened.

The incidents happened in an in-home daycare operated by McFadden’s wife. Police said the investigation started with a referral from Franklin County Children’s Services.

