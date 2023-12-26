GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A brewery that’s been serving patrons for 25 years is permanently shutting down in 2024.

Smokehouse Brewing Company, located at 1130 Dublin Rd., announced on its social media pages that its closing on Jan. 2.

According to the company’s post, the brewery said its chiller that is used for fermentation is not working and can’t brew beer.

The company wrote on its Facebook page, “We were one of the first craft breweries in the region. We’ll miss what we built. We’ll miss our beer. (We brewed over 100 different beers over the years.) We’ll miss our special events. We’ll miss our award-winning wings. We’ll miss you.”

Over the years, Smokehouse Brewing crafted over 100 different types of beer, along with holding special events and serving a full range of food, including barbeque and pub options.

In August 2022, the brewery announced it hit a labor shortage, causing a temporary shut down but later reopened in October.