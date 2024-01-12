GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hotel residents in Grandview Heights were woken up to the sound of gunshots after bullets were fired through a guest’s room Friday morning.

At 6:23 a.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired inside a room at the Hyatt Place Columbus/OSU on Yard Street. Police entered the room from where the shots came and observed several rounds were fired through the door and into the hallway.

Police recovered multiple firearms from the room and apprehended a suspect without any incident. No injuries were reported and criminal charges are expected to be filed after the investigation is concluded.