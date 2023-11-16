GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators are looking for two people Thursday after Grandview Heights police found an unconscious person who had to be hospitalized.

Officers first got a report at 7:45 p.m. Monday of an unconscious man in the area of West 5th Avenue, east of Dublin Road. When they went to the scene alongside medical crews, they found the man and noted he had “severe head injuries,” according to the Grandview Heights Division of Police. As of Thursday, detectives did not know how the victim got his injuries but were investigating the case as a felonious assault.

Grandview Heights police shared videos and photos captured by security cameras of two people riding bicycles in the area. The pair was spotted there moments before the victim was injured. Witnesses told police that they also saw people assisting someone off of the ground, who then left on a bicycle.

Grandview Heights police said there was no evidence that there was any threat to public safety. However, they asked anyone with information on the assault or either person of interest to call 614-488-7901.

(Courtesy Photos/Grandview Heights Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photos/Grandview Heights Division of Police)