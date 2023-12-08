GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new ice cream shop offering several flavors is officially open to customers in Grandview Heights.

Toft’s Grand Scoop, located at 1288 W. 5th Ave., held their soft opening Nov. 29, offering a variety of tasty treats. The ice cream shop has 20 permanent flavors on the menu, while four flavors are rotating, including some seasonal flavors and two soft serve options.

Patrons can also create their own cookie sandwiches, combining their choice of hand dipped ice cream and cookie. The shop also offers milkshakes made with Toft’s milk produced in Ohio, sundaes and flurries as well.

The company, based in Sandusky, has provided ice cream in Columbus through Toft Dairy for several years, according to the company’s website. Toft’s Grand Scoop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

