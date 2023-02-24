See a previous report on Marshall’s new bar occupant in the video player above.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – The building that formerly housed a Grandview Heights restaurant for 37 years didn’t stay vacant for long.

Marshall’s, which shut down in July 2022, is seeing two businesses moving in with the start of 2023. Matt and Shannon Marshall, the owners of the former restaurant and bar, announced Tuesday that Delaney’s Diner would be expanding into their old building.

Marshall’s was originally a restaurant and bar hybrid, but its building will now be split between two separate businesses offering those same services. Delaney’s is handling the restaurant side, while Grand Tavern announced in January that they would inherit the bar and patio space.

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Delaney’s Diner owner Jeff Miller spoke to NBC4 Thursday about his expansion, and said that the Marshall’s restaurant area would be getting some renovations.

“We will be rebranding Marshall’s to look like the other Delaney’s Diner locations with the red chairs, diamond-plated wanes coatings and table tops that remind you of your kitchen table growing up,” Miller said. “We will be putting a small counter that will seat five or six guests that will look into our kitchen.”

Delaney’s currently has three other existing locations in areas around Groveport, Reynoldsburg and Westerville. Miller elaborated on the restaurant’s roster of food, including what his team will offer in Grandview Heights.

“We have a few signature dishes like the Roy Lee Breakfast Casserole, the Pork tenderloin sandwich and the Indy 500. We will be carrying Falter’s bologna for our thick-cut bologna sandwich,” Miller said. “And, coming back to Grandview, will be the Pasta Salvi that used to be served at the BG Salvis location on Dublin Road.

Miller also recalled how he secured the deal with Marshall’s owners to move in. He invited Matt to tour Delaney’s Diner in Westerville, and he loved it.

“Both Marshall’s and Delaney’s are very similar in regards to menu, hours, employees and the hometown feel when you walk in,” Miller said. “I know Matt and Shannon weren’t settling for anything that wasn’t going to be a great fit for the community.”

With Marshall’s and Delaney’s similarities in mind, the latter’s owner also invited patrons of the former business to come back and give them a shot.

“Our guest are our priority. We want to know your name and build relationships,” Miller said.

Marshall’s owners, who left the restaurant industry to focus on their tree-trimming business, said Delaney’s was projected to open in the space in June.

“We hope that you all welcome Jeff and the Delaney’s family with the same love and support you all showed Matt, Shannon, and the Marshall’s crew from over the years,” the Marshall family wrote.