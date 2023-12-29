GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A locally-owned pub and grill that already has three locations in central Ohio is adding another spot in 2024.

Pastimes Pub & Grill will open to customers in Grandview Heights in 2024. According to the restaurants website, the company said the new location will be at 755 Yard St. and is “coming soon.”

The sports pub offers a variety of bar food including wings, appetizers, pizza, salads and more. Customers can also pick from a wide selection of beer on draft, bottles, cocktails and more.

Patrons can also enjoy trivia nights, watch sporting events, daily specials and more at each location.

The Grandview Heights pub will join other central Ohio locations including New Albany, Worthington and Crosswoods on E. Campus View Blvd.

For additional information, click here.