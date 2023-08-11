GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ Fifth by Northwest neighborhood has a brand new apartment complex with plenty of amenities on the way.

Effler Commercial announced its plans to break ground on the Fifth X Northwest Apartments, which will replace an existing office building at 1350 W. 5th Ave. Company President Erwin Effler III told NBC4 on Thursday that his team plans to move quickly on the beginning portion of the project.

“Crews have begun staging for demolition this week and the building should begin to come down in 2 weeks,” Effler said. “Construction will immediately follow in about six weeks thereafter.”

(Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest rooftop lounge. (Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest rooftop lounge. (Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest clubroom. (Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

A rendering of a Fifth X Northwest apartment. (Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest co-working space. (Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

A rendering shows the pool deck of the planned Fifth X Northwest apartment building. (Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

A rendering of the Fifth X Northwest fitness room. (Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

(Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

(Courtesy Photo/Effler Commercial)

The new apartment building will come with 164 residential units, 200 parking stalls and 10,000 square feet of ground floor space facing West 5th Avenue. Effler also noted a slew of offerings for tenants at the property, including:

A second-level pool deck and outdoor space looking out over West 5th Avenue

A rooftop lounge and patio with skyline views

A clubroom

A fitness center

Co-working space

The company president also said that the new apartments’ location makes it especially attractive for a specific workforce.

“We love the location,” Effler said. “Being walkable to downtown Grandview and … the proximity to Ohio State University’s new inpatient tower will certainly offer healthcare professionals a great place to call home as well.”

Effler Commercial projects that its crews will complete the Fifth X Northwest apartment building in the spring of 2025.