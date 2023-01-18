GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new business will inherit the Grandview Heights building that housed a restaurant for 37 years.

Marshall’s Restaurant & Bar at 1105 W. 1st Ave. closed its doors on July 1, 2022, after owners Matt and Shannon Marshall retired from the food service business. Instead, they said they would be focusing entirely on their other business, Central Ohio Tree Trimming Service.

“Over the years, COTTS has grown and as such has become difficult to focus on while running Marshall’s seven days a week as well,” the owners wrote. “As much as we would love to keep both operations running, we know this is no longer possible.”

Their former pub sat empty for the next six-and-a-half months, but the owners announced on Jan. 11 that would be changing. Rather than get Marshall’s back up and running — which they hinted could happen in their goodbye letter — the owners said a new, women-owned business called Grand Tavern and its team would be moving into the space.

“Grand Tavern will have a focus on specialty cocktails, beer, and wine,” the Marshalls wrote.

Grand Tavern owner Andrea Spence told NBC4 she looked forward to opening a business in Grandview Heights in particular for the people there.

“I have always dreamed of opening my own bar,” Spence said. “I hope everyone will join us for the grand opening. If you can’t make it for that then please come another time.”

However, Grand Tavern plans to only take over the bar side of the Marshall’s building, which will also net them the patio. The new tenant is aiming at March for an opening date, a member of the Marshall family said.

“The ‘restaurant side’ of Marshall’s is still available,” the building owners wrote. “The 3,000 sq. ft. space includes a full kitchen with pizza oven, two huge walk-in freezers, as well as a huge walk-in cooler and has seating for roughly 90 guests.”

(NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

A “for sale” sign sat in the restaurant side’s window on Tuesday and encouraged interested buyers to call 614-204-4904. However, Matt Marshall also invited anyone interested in leasing the restaurant space to call him at 614-332-9265.

Spence also mentioned that Grand Tavern is hiring for a bar manager, bartenders and servers. Anyone interested in applying can send her an email expressing interest in one of the positions, and Spence will also post the job listings on Indeed closer to the opening.