COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was found guilty of hitting a Grandview Heights police officer with a spiked baseball bat in 2019 will spend five years in prison.

Grant Allan Metters was found guilty of felonious assault of a police officer on Sept. 16. He will also be under post-release control for two to five years.

According to the Grandview Heights Division of Police, officers responded to a disturbance call on the 1300 block of Glenn Avenue on Sept. 25, 2019, when they learned that Metters had an outstanding arrest warrant for a traffic offense.

Officers said when they were on the front porch of the residence, Metters kicked and broke glass from a front door, then swung a baseball bat that had been altered with nails and screws. An officer’s hand was broken and punctured in the assault.

Court documents state Metters has served 235 days of his sentence.