GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — The search for a man wanted in connection with the death of a Grandview Heights father ended Wednesday, according to local police.

A spokesperson told NBC4 that investigators went to the 1300 block of Dublin Road and arrested Jacob Laurence, 33, after receiving a tip. Grandview Heights police had named Laurence as one of two people of interest in the Nov. 17 death of Stephen Albright. On Tuesday, police also detained a woman for questioning related to the case, but did not identify her.

Jacob Laurence. (Courtesy Photo/Grandview Heights police)

Investigators found Laurence one day after a SWAT team came looking for him around the same time as a home search warrant in the 100 block of Columbian Avenue. Columbus police dispatchers told NBC4 on Tuesday that Grandview Heights police had requested the SWAT team to search for a homicide suspect. A Grandview Heights police sergeant at the scene then confirmed that this call was connected to the investigation into Albright’s death.

However, Grandview Heights police did not specify any charges against Laurence when they announced his arrest on Wednesday. After detectives questioned Laurence about Albright’s death, they said they took him to the Franklin County Jail for an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A booking report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showed he was being held on felony charges related to a parole violation.

Grandview Heights police previously found 57-year-old Stephen Albright unconscious with “severe head injuries” at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 13. He died in a local hospital Friday morning. At the last update, detectives said they did not know how Albright got the injuries. While originally handling the case as a felonious assault investigation, they later transitioned to a death investigation.

Grandview Heights police said that the investigation into Albright’s death was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.