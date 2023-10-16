GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of using hidden cameras to record an underaged juvenile inside her home is out on bond while awaiting his next court appearance.

On Monday 51-year-old Brian Trissel, of Columbus, posted his $50,000 bond, or $5,000 to cover the required 10%, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records. Trissel is now out of jail before his next court date, which has yet to be determined.

Trissel, who originally was issued a $1 million bond in municipal court before his case was moved to common pleas court, is charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of voyeurism, second-, third- and fifth-degree felonies, respectively.

According to Grandview police, a complaint was received on Aug. 30 that a girl found what appeared to be hidden cameras inside her home. She told another person, who reported the finding to the police.

Police said that cameras were found in locations “that would capture them in a private setting and in various states of nudity” and that it is believed numerous recordings of the victim were made over an extended period of time.

Trissel was arrested on Monday, Oct. 2.