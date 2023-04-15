A previous report can be seen in the player above.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Kentucky with a criminal history has been accused of calling Grandview Heights High School in March and claiming a bomb was inside the building.

According to a release from the city, the Grandview Heights Division of Police has filed arrest warrants for 36-year-old Brian Gantt. He has been charged with inducing panic and making false alarms in a March 20 incident where the high school received a bomb threat. The city states Gantt also voiced aggravation towards students when calling the school’s staff.

Grandview Heights High School received an anonymous bomb threat at 10:15 a.m. on Mar. 20, prompting the school to activate its emergency response plan. Students in grades 4-12 of the high school and Larson Middle School were evacuated to the Grandview Heights Public Library, where they met with their parents.

Authorities found no evidence of a threatening device and allowed staff to return to the building at around 12:15 p.m.

Gantt, who is from Kentucky, has prior arrests for making terroristic threats and impersonating a police officer, according to the City of Grandview Heights. Detectives believe he is in northern Kentucky as they look to take Gantt into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-488-7901.