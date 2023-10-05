GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — An ice cream company headquartered in central Ohio is getting its fourth location in the Columbus area.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream announced it will open a new shop on the border of Grandview Heights and the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The store, located at 1325 Grandview Ave., joins the ranks of locations in Dublin, New Albany and Bexley.

The newest Johnson’s will feature the same monthly rotation of ice cream flavors that the other stores offer, but will also have some of its own exclusives. Alongside ice cream, the company carries ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches and dairy-free options like sorbet.

A rendering of the interior of the Grandview Heights area location of Johnson’s Real Ice Cream. (Courtesy Photo/Johnson’s Real Ice Cream)

Samples of some of Johnson’s Real Ice Cream flavors. (Courtesy Photo/Johnson’s Real Ice Cream)

Johnson’s President Matt Wilcoxon hinted that this wouldn’t be the company’s only expansion in the next year.

“We encourage Central Ohio residents to stay tuned as the possibility of another Johnson’s Real Ice Cream shop potentially landing in the Columbus area is on the horizon,” Wilcoxon said.

Construction crews will begin working on the interior of the Grandview Heights area store beginning in November. Johnson’s projects it will open in the early months of 2024.