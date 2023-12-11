See a previous report on Grand Tavern in the video player above.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — European inspirations fueled the design of a new bar in Grandview Heights, which the owner said is preparing for its grand opening.

While Grand Tavern, located at 1111 W. First Ave., had a soft launch on Nov. 18, owner Andrea Spence said that she will hold a grand opening on Dec. 22. She took over half of Marshall’s Restaurant and Bar, which closed in 2022 after 37 years in business.

Spence took advantage of some of the property’s existing elements, but the outside and inside will look different for patrons familiar with Marshall’s. One change includes the doors and windows for the bar, on which a sign company made gold decals, according to the owner.

“My husband and I did a pub crawl in London last June, and so they’re sort of fashioned after that,” Spence said.

The remodeled exterior of Marshall’s with Grand Tavern’s new design. (Courtesy Photo/Andrea Spence)

The outside of Grand Tavern at night. (Courtesy Photo/Andrea Spence)

Marshall’s Restaurant & Bar sits empty after closing permanently. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Alongside its liquor offerings, the Grand Tavern also prepares charcuterie boards and sometimes brings food trucks for additional snacks. For entertainment, the bar hosts Excesss Trivia on Tuesday nights, and provides TV showings of sports games.

Structurally, Marshall’s was left in a perfect state for much of what Spence wanted to provide with the tavern.

“Other than adding a small, nontraditional kitchen, most of the changes have been cosmetic,” Spence said. “We added some nice wood trim, and a bar rail to the inside. … We’ve repainted, we had a back bar built, and it has some LED lighting.”

Some of Marshall’s architecture also offered up an opportunity for the Grand Tavern to include an additional venue in its business model.

“The full bar is divided down the middle by a stone wall that has always been there,” Spence said. “Half of it, we have converted into something we could use more for events or wine tastings.”

Like the stone wall, the bar also blends in some of Marshall’s existing decorations, including curvy neon blue lighting along the ceiling. But the Grand Tavern also added softer lighting and fixtures including chandeliers, to give it more of a “speakeasy vibe,” Spence said.

The interior of the Grand Tavern. (Courtesy Photo/Andrea Spence)

The interior of the Grand Tavern. (Courtesy Photo/Andrea Spence)

The interior of the Grand Tavern. (Courtesy Photo/Andrea Spence)

An interesting fixture alongside the stone and painted green walls, is a dark red, British telephone booth.

“I just found it on (Facebook) Marketplace and we went and bought it,” Spence said. “It’s sitting in the middle of the bar. … I saw it and I thought it would be a great photo prop.”

Spence has plans to renovate the Marshall’s patio as well with a new awning and lighting. But even as cold weather sets in ahead of the winter season, the existing space is seeing use thanks to propane heaters the owner installed.

“It’s not as useful as it will be later, but there are people that still come on a sunny day, get a drink and sit outside. … They put off a nice radius of heat,” Spence said. “In the spring and summer, we will have a portable bar where you can just get a beer, seltzer or cider from a can, you won’t even have to come in.”

New furniture alongside propane heaters adorn the Grand Tavern’s patio. (Courtesy Photo/Andrea Spence)

Delaney’s Diner also set up shop in the restaurant portion of Marshall’s, making it the fourth location for the business. It offers breakfast casserole and other brunch options alongside lunch items like a pork tenderloin sandwich. Since Delaney’s Diner opens at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays, and closes around the time Grand Tavern opens in the afternoon, there is always business bustling in the former Marshall’s property.

Spence noted that the bar’s proximity to residential neighborhoods in Grandview Heights has helped to draw a crowd, particularly couples.

“We have a lot of people who, because we’re in walking distance, like to come over, have a nice cocktail,” Spence said. “The music is not so loud that you can’t talk, so it is a little different than maybe some of the other bars in Grandview.”

While the Grand Tavern’s grand opening is set for Dec. 22, its doors are open beforehand for customers Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The business has a calendar of upcoming events on its Facebook page.