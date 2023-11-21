GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — Within the same day Grandview Heights police detained a woman as part of an investigation into a local man’s death, they also requested a SWAT team from Columbus to help search for a homicide suspect.

Grandview Heights Chief of Police Ryan Starns told NBC4 that his department had a female person of interest in custody, and was questioning her in connection with the Nov. 17 death of Stephen Albright. However, he did not name her or any others involved.

Grandview Heights police found her Tuesday afternoon while conducting surveillance on Columbian Avenue to look for two people of interest in the case, The agency added around 5 p.m. that investigators were serving a search warrant in the 100 block of the same street.

Columbus police dispatchers also told NBC4 that around 2 p.m., Grandview police requested a SWAT team to Columbian Avenue to search for a homicide suspect. A Grandview Heights police sergeant at the scene confirmed that this call was connected to the investigation into Albright’s death.

Grandview Heights police previously said they found 57-year-old Stephen Albright unconscious with “severe head injuries” at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 16. He died in a local hospital Friday morning. At the last update, detectives said they did not know how Albright got the injuries. While originally handling the case as a felonious assault investigation, they later transitioned to a death investigation.

Grandview Heights police shared videos and photos captured by security cameras of two people riding bicycles in the area. The pair was spotted there moments before Albright was injured, and witnesses said they also saw people assisting someone off of the ground, who then left on a bicycle.

The victim’s brother, James Albright, said Stephen was a giver and helping others was in his nature.

“If there ever was a person who would indicate that being peaceful, loving, family-oriented and just a good old soul was appropriate for this world, he was the one,” he said.

James said the night of the incident, Steve had dropped his daughter off at a class and decided to go for a run as he often does. When Stephen’s wife alerted him of what happened, James came to Columbus right away. He told NBC4 that sitting by his brother’s side in the hospital was one of the hardest things he’s had to do.

Police said there was no evidence that there was any threat to public safety. However, they asked anyone with information on the incident or either person of interest to call 614-488-7901.