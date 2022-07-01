GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – Marshall’s Restaurant and Bar in Grandview is closing after 37 years, according to an announcement on Facebook.

Owners Matt and Shannon Marshall wrote the restaurant and bar at 1105 W. 1st Ave. has closed as of Friday, as the Marshalls shift their focus to their other business, Central Ohio Tree Trimming Service. The pair has been operating both since 2013.

“Over the years, COTTS has grown and as such has become difficult to focus on while running Marshall’s seven days a week as well,” the Marshalls wrote on Facebook. “As much as we would love to keep both operations running, we know this is no longer possible.”

The Marshalls said they will miss the daily drive to Grandview, the staff they’ve had over the years, their “regulars,” the happy hours and much more. For those with party reservations, the Marshalls said they will be in touch. For anyone with more questions, the Marshalls offered their email.