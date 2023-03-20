GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents are being asked to pick up their students in Grandview Heights after the high school received a bomb threat Monday morning.

According to a release from the City of Grandview Heights, Grandview Heights High School received an anonymous bomb threat at 10:15 a.m., prompting the school to activate its emergency response plan. Students in grades 4-12 were evacuated to the Grandview Heights Library and the school suspended all activities for the remainder of the day.

Parents were asked to pick up students at the Library on West First Avenue from the south on Ashland Avenue and exit southbound on Oakland Avenue.

At 12:15 p.m., officials with the city said all vehicles were swept by police and found no evidence of a threat, prompting crews to clear from the area of the school.

The school will remain closed Monday and students who drove to school will not be allowed to drive their cars until further notice. Anyone in the vicinity of the high school and middle school is asked to avoid the area while parents pick up students and first responders continue to investigate.