GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grandview Heights man has been indicted for an alleged sex offense involving a minor dating back to 2015.

Russell Sexton, 52, is facing one count of gross sexual imposition involving a victim under the age of 13, which is a third-degree felony, according to Grandview Height Police.

Sexton was arrested without incident on June 30 and was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on July 9.

Sexton is being held at the Franklin County Corrections Center.