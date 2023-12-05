GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – An annual event full of holiday activities kicks off Tuesday.

Holiday in the Heights is celebrating with festivities, food, drinks and the city’s annual community tree lighting from 5 to 8 p.m. Beginning at 3 p.m., the city will hold iceless ice skating where ice skates will be provided to anyone who wants to participate.

After 5 p.m., community members can ride along Grandview Avenue on trackless train rides, walk through a snow globe, have meet and greets with Santa and visit a live reindeer. Throughout the evening, patrons can also watch a live sculpture being created as well.

While strolling along Grandview Avenue, event-goers can enjoy live entertainment from the Grandview Heights High School jazz band and choir.

Along with several activities and the tree lighting, food trucks will be on-site including Cousins Maine Lobster, Tortilla Street Food and Fetty’s. Other areas along Grandview Avenue will offer festive cocktails inside or to-go.

Free hot chocolate will also be available, along with other complimentary items like chips and salsa from Agave and Rye and free scented ornaments from Penn and Beech.

For additional information on Holiday in the Heights, click here.