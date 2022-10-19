GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Grandview Heights-area wine shop is getting bigger.

The Twisted Vine at 1816 W. 5th Ave. in Columbus soon will start work on an expansion that will double the size of the business and allow it to expand both its stock and its services.

“We’ve been hamstrung by space,” co-owner Robin Christophersen said.

The wine shop and bar has been operating in the same space since 2006. The ownership group is dubbing the expansion, which will bring the business’ footprint to nearly 3,000 square feet, Twisted Vine Too.

Construction should start in January and wrap up next fall.

