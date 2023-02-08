GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local donut shop chain has closed the doors to its location branded for Grandview Heights.

Dragon Donuts confirmed on Feb. 1 the closure of its shop, located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. in the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood, on social media. It did not give a specific date for when the store would shut down, but as of Tuesday the company had disabled online ordering for that location.

“This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently,” the company wrote.

Nearly a year prior to its recent shutdown, the store near Grandview also suffered a burglary. Columbus police said a suspect broke in through the front door and left with the cash register and a lock box, which both contained money.

A husband-and-wife team first opened Dragon Donuts in 2018 at a Grove City storefront, and specialized in made-to-order cake doughnuts and offered toppings including traditional glazes, powdered sugar, peanut butter and bacon. From there, it expanded in 2020 to both an Easton Town Center location and one near Grandview Heights. Its debut location in Grove City has also since shut down.

However, not all hope is lost for Dragon Donuts fans. The chain, while now down to one store, confirmed it would be keeping that one open.

“You can still get your donut fix at our Easton location! We hope to see all of your faces,” the company added in its closing post.