GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person delivering packages in Grandview was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post from the City of Grandview Heights, police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Grandview Yard area just before 7 a.m. The driver, who was delivering a package, was allegedly threatened at gunpoint by suspects. The suspects then stole the deliveryman’s car.

The report said the same suspects were later spotted taking additional packages out of the stolen 2013 Kia Optima and into a second vehicle, which was also reported stolen from the same area. The Kia was recovered in a nearby parking garage, but it was missing several other packages that were scheduled for delivery.

The suspects were reportedly last seen in the Kia Optima, but police are also looking for a black Audi sedan without a license plate and with black tinted windows. The suspects are considered armed, and police ask that no one approach them, but instead call 911 and report their location.

Grandview Heights police also asked anyone with information on the robbery incident to call 614-488-7901.