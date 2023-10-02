GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged for allegedly using hidden cameras to record an underaged juvenile inside the child’s own home.

According to Grandview Heights Police, Brian Trissel, 51, of Columbus, was arrested Monday morning on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, tampering with evidence, and voyeurism, all felonies.

Police received a complaint on Aug. 30 that the juvenile found what appeared to be hidden cameras inside their home. The juvenile told another person, who reported the finding to police.

“The victim stated the cameras were discovered in locations that would capture them in a private setting and in various states of nudity,” Grandview Heights Police wrote in a press release.

Trissel was arrested without incident and taken to Franklin County Corrections Center.

Police do not believe there are any other victims at this time.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Grandview Heights Police at 614-488-7901.